A North Texan bought a scratch off lottery ticket and walked away a millionaire

Another North Texan cashed in an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket and won $1 million.
By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

July 31, 2018 10:21 AM

Talk about a lucky ticket.

At least two North Texans who bought $20 Instant Millionaire scratch off tickets have ended up walking away as millionaires.

The most recent ticket that yielded a $1 million prize was bought by a Grand Prairie resident at the Sonic Food Mart, 3095 Claremont Dr. in Grand Prairie, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday.

That winner chose to remain anonymous.

Earlier this month, a Dallas resident who bought the Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket also claimed a $1 million prize. That ticket was bought at the Old Twon Sotre, 509 W. Avenue D in Garland.

And that winner also remained anonymous.

Tuesday’s winning announcement noted that 11 of 40 $1 million prizes have been claimed in this game.

Each store that sold one of the the million-dollar tickets is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

The overall odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.20.

These winners join a list of more than a half dozen big lottery wins this year by North Texans.

A new state law lets Texans who win more than $1 million in the lottery remain anonymous.

