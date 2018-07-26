Diesel tanker crash sets off large fire in Sweetwater, driver flown to hospital

The driver of an 18-wheeler carrying diesel fuel was flown to the hospital after crashing in Sweetwater.
The wreck happened around noon on Hopkins Road off Interstate 20, according to the Sweetwater Fire Department.
A very large plume of black smoke could be seen from the interstate. The crash happened near the Love’s gas station off that exit.
The driver had injuries from burns and fractures, according to authorities.
Fire Chief Grant Madden told KTXS news that the driver was hauling 77,000 of agricultural diesel and had a blowout.
By 3 p.m., the fire department said on Facebook the fire was out.
