‘I’m not a cat.’ Kitten filter makes appearance in Texas courtroom video conference

A kitten filter made an appearance in a Texas courtroom Zoom meeting on Tuesday. Via YouTube

We have an early entry into the funniest videos of 2021 sweepstakes.

During a Zoom call with the 394th District Court of Texas in Alpine, a man named Rod Ponton is in a four-way meeting with a judge and two lawyers as the hearing is set to begin.

Only one problem: Mr. Ponton looks like an adorable little kitten.

“I believe you have a filter turned on,” the judge says politely.

After some stammering and obvious confusion, Mr. Ponton tries to explain.

“I don’t know how remove it. I’ve got my assistant here. She’s trying to [remove it],” the man says. “I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

One of the lawyers on the video chat, H. Gibbs Bauer, can’t believe what he’s seeing. He incredulously puts on his glasses and leans into his computer monitor to make sure he’s seeing what he thinks he’s seeing.

He is.

And it’s the funniest video you’ll see in a while.