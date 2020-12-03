After bogus $2,000 tip to Texas waitress, restaurant owner steps up amid unfair backlash

KENS/Ch. 5

Is it really the thought that counts?

Or would the cold, hard cash really send home the message?

A San Antonio waitress was recently left a $2,000 tip by man on a bill for $69.01, with the note “Merry Christmas” and “Keep working hard!” added on the side. Emily Bauer, who works at Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar couldn’t believe her good luck, especially with two young boys and Christmas just weeks away.

But when she tried to run the card Saturday night, it was declined. Managers tried to run the card. The owner even called the bank.

When the story went viral on Tuesday, the details were sketchy and it left a lot of readers with the impression that the restaurant was being stingy.

Not so, the restaurant said.

Restaurant managers were forced to explain that the card ended up being fraudulent.

They posted details of the ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post.

“We tried multiple times, Emily tried, managers tried and the [restaurant] owner called Visa to ask what we can do,” Red Hook said in the post. “Visa could not force a $2,000 tip on his card. It was invalid, then later declined. We can not charge a card $500 four times. It’s impossible and it’s fraud.”

The restaurant said the man called later that evening to inquire as to whether the waitress received her tip and he was told that his card could not be processed. He was invited to come back and pay her in cash or with a check but he had not returned as of Wednesday evening. In fact, after the restaurant did further research, it appears there was never $2,000 available to be left.

“Please stop harassing our company,” the restaurant pleaded on social media. “We did not steal anything from Emily or any of our employees.”

The restaurant asked anyone hoping to help Bauer to call the restaurant.

“We have 45 other employees that work here … they do not deserve this … they have families to provide for as well. Do they matter? Writing bad reviews on our Google for something we have no control over is wrong,” the post read.

Bauer posted a message late Wednesday explaining that she was shown evidence that the man’s credit card was fraudulent. Not only was she not receiving a massive tip, he didn’t even pay the $69.01 bill.

The owner of the restaurant stepped up, however, and in the spirit of Christmas, gave Bauer $2,000, plus the $69 bill the man failed to cover “for everything I had to go through,” Bauer said on Instagram.

That’s a boss with a warm thought and the cold cash.