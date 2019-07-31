State

Exxon refinery is on fire near Houston; shelter in place order is issued

Flames and smoke rise after a fire started at an Exxon Mobil facility, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Baytown, Texas.
Flames and smoke rise after a fire started at an Exxon Mobil facility, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Baytown, Texas. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee

A fire broke out Wednesday at an Exxon oil refinery near Houston, Texas, the company said.

Exxon said teams are working to put out the fire in the Baytown Olefins Plant around noon.

“The City of Baytown is issuing a precautionary order to Shelter in Place due to an emergency at ExxonMobil Baytown Area. Areas west of ExxonMobil should Shelter In Place,” city officials tweeted.

Harris County emergency management officials said on Twitter, “Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, turn off the air conditioning. Exxon is conducting air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.”

Read Next

Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  