‘Arson is never a solution.’ Oklahoma woman accused of setting vacant home ablaze

Del City, Oklahoma firefighters battled a fire they say was started by a neighbor who threw fabric engulfed in flames into the house. Photo from Del City Fire Department.

An Oklahoma woman is accused of lighting fabric on fire and throwing it into a nearby home, media outlets reported.

Del City fire officials said surveillance video appears to show Annie Durham, 59, throwing the fabric into the home last week, according to KMBC. The home had been condemned, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Investigators said Durham started the fire because of a fight she’d been having with another neighbor, according to KMBC. She was arrested Monday and is expected to be charged with second-degree arson, KFOR reported.

Firefighters battling the blaze had to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby house and encountered eight feet of water in the basement because a pipe had previously burst, KFOR reported.

Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said that starting property on fire isn’t a good way to solve arguments, according to KOKH.

“Regardless of the extent of a conflict, arson is never a solution to resolve a conflict,” Pursell told KOKH. “The senseless actions of this person placed the lives of innocent neighbors and responding firefighters at a serious risk.”



