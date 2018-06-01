Searchable database of Fort Worth swimming pool and spa health inspections in Fort Worth
Fort Worth inspects all public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. Pool and spa health inspections are primarily conducted during the spring and summer months. This database will be updated throughout the summer. To see our Fort Worth Restaurant Inspections Database click here.