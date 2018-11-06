Cruz supporters relish win, Beto’s look to presidential election on social media

The results are in and Republican Ted Cruz will hold his senate seat in Texas.

The incumbent was able to hold off Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger. O’Rourke was elected to represent the state’s 16th congressional district in 2012.

The race was arguably the most competitive and passionate in the country, with each candidate taking very different stances on key issues such as immigration, the United States Supreme Court and government reform.

And their supporters were just as passionate. In some cases, too passionate.

On Tuesday night, both sides reacted to the results on Twitter.

Wish you had done more to support Ted Cruz in his election. He is kind of conservative. — MAGA RALLY Gear ceo (@CeoMrg) November 7, 2018

Better story: Cruz and McSally win, solidifying GOP Senate majority — martin riules (@MartinRiules) November 7, 2018

They are terrified of Cruz winning *anything*. He's still a contender for president someday, and will crush the goals/fantasies of communists. #TedCruz2018 @tedcruz — Eagle Eye (@extremelyright) November 7, 2018

Senator Cruz, I have been on my knees, praying, throughout your campaign, the early voting period and I still am. God will deliver!! — SEH (@sus_horto) November 7, 2018

Congratulations to my friend @TedCruz, his campaign staff, and his many supporters tonight. Good news for conservatives in Texas and across the country. #TXSen #ElectionNight — Morton C. Blackwell (@MortonBlackwell) November 7, 2018

Beyond happy about @tedcruz victory!! Tonight I extend prayers of blessings and encouragement to @BetoORourke and his supporters. Let us now move forward as Texans and Americans. — James Mayville (@jmayville74) November 7, 2018

So glad Ted Cruz won over Beto O'Rourke in Texas!! #RedTidalWave for our #POTUS Hopefully he can get some things done! #BuildTheWall — Susan (@SusanLymanKrom) November 7, 2018

BIG congrats to @tedcruz



While this race was way closer than it should’ve been...



Texans, conservatives & Americans ultimately avoided tragedy tonight and for that I am grateful https://t.co/iVBCLszUHG — Levi Crozier (@Levi_crozier) November 7, 2018

Congratulations to @tedcruz for winning again in Texas! This new generation do not understand what our country stands for. They are clueless when it comes to politics and it sickens me. Democrats are a bunch of rich people that put the working people down and laugh at. — Skyler Clawson (@TheClaw1009) November 7, 2018

Ooooohhhhh it's so pathetic. Beto supporters wont accept the election results. Ted Cruz won now GO TO BED! — Heteronormal♡Squad (@RW_LoveSquad) November 7, 2018

Peace out #Beto . not a texan but glad he didn't win. If your own supporters cant say what you have done for the state youre not fit for the job. Congrats to #TedCruz — Nathanael Steele (@NSteele1991) November 7, 2018

40% of the Texas economy runs on oil and gas - Beto voted to tax oil and gas which would have crippled the Texas economy.

Texas is an oil state and Beto is bad for Texas!@BetoORourke @tedcruz #Beto #Dems#TedCruz — Objectively Superior AK-47 (@SPACE_MARINES__) November 7, 2018

No more @BetoORourke !!’ See ya! Go for a skateboard ride bro — James Quinn (@jpqspike) November 7, 2018

So, I thought that being “mega-cool” was all you needed to be a Senator. I guess @BetoORourke needed to be “super-mega-cool”, right @StephenKing ? — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) November 7, 2018

I can not wait to not vote for @BetoORourke for president, too! — Vin Tanner (@SurburbanCowboy) November 7, 2018

Congratulations @tedcruz on defeating Beto O'Rourke & George Soros & Hollywood all on the same night!! #CruzCrew #KeepTexasRed — Chuck #CruzCrew Nellis (@NascarChuck336) November 7, 2018

Congrats to @SenTedCruz for a well deserved win against a socialist. — Chris (@cmckenzie864) November 7, 2018

Sorry. No need to offend. This is a lifelong Texan fighting for progress. It has been a long fight. So watching the urban areas get bigger and actually voting is amazing nonetheless. — 42 (@_MariaRemarque) November 7, 2018

So ashamed to be a Texan. I love you @BetoORourke, you are a rockstar and my hero — Ellie Edwards (@Ellie_jonaslove) November 7, 2018

@BetoORourke and @SenatorHeitkamp you are both senators of my heart and mind, you are what leaders should be and who I hope are in the future thank you for your service and for your spirit and inspiration — Tommie (@tommieperrins) November 7, 2018

Seeing @BetoORourke news everyday never failed to brighten my day. So sad to see all of his work fall this way, but hoping I still personally get to vote for him someday. — Quinn Simmons (@YeahItsQuinn) November 7, 2018

Beto, I know you won’t see this but no matter what happened tonight I’m so glad my first vote was for you @BetoORourke <3 — lex (@13aalexiss) November 7, 2018

I am so sad. Very disappointed in my state. Keep up the good fight Beto! — Yoshimi72 (@Corinne72) November 7, 2018

Beto O’Rourke was the most impressive candidate in America and loses to a chump hated by virtually everyone with no hint of integrity. Only in America, right Don King? — Lyle Spencer (@LyleMSpencer) November 7, 2018

Didn’t know much about @BetoORourke prior to tonight but let me just say, now I’m paying attention. Such a close race in Texas which makes me believe bigger things ahead for him... #onetowatch #Elections2018 — Ali Puliti (@APuliti) November 7, 2018

Keep that momentum going, @BetoORourke!! 2020 is two years away!! — M. C. Scammer (@et_tanleyy) November 7, 2018

Sad day @BetoORourke lost, but we deserve it. Only 24% of eligible Hispanic voters vote. And young people don’t care to vote. Congratulations and enjoy Ted Cruz for 6 more years! This is on us.... — Victor Contreras (@VicAContreras) November 7, 2018

I am personally writing @BetoORourke an apology letter since my dumbass state let him down. He deserves BETTER — VOTE NOV. 6th (@MsDelicate13) November 7, 2018

me after driving 1hr and 25min to the nearest whataburger because it’s what @BetoORourke would have wanted pic.twitter.com/W7f7Tzc7jL — Rachel Dauzat (@racheldauzat) November 7, 2018

It’s at least nice to know Texas hates Ted Cruz as much as the rest of us. #ElectionNight — VOTE DEM NOV 6TH (@AshleySiegs) November 7, 2018

who is actually voting for ted cruz — todoroki (@louistatt) November 7, 2018

I think anyone who knows anything about him is not shocked. He’s been one of the creepiest dudes in politics since the 90s. Canada’s Ted Cruz — James Lewicki (@JamesLewicki) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz winning in Texas is certified proof that Trump supporters don't actually listen to a majority of things that Trump says. In case there wasn't enough proof already. —Just Brian, needs a new avi (@tzerigawa) November 7, 2018

what kind of . absolute weirdo is voting for ted cruz like that is such questionable behaviour Are they all in on big a joke — soph. (@kjilouis) November 7, 2018

Even republicans hate ted Cruz — Matt Adams (@mattadams_) November 7, 2018

OMG PLZ



Ted Cruz is the scummiest politician in the US (along w/ u know who) — Kenton (@Kenton_lb) November 7, 2018

oh, to be a fly on the wall in Ted Cruz's fortified bunker right now... — TheDORIANGRAE 2077 (@TheDORIANGRAE) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz looks like he guards vaults at Gringotts and y’all actually fill in the bubble next to his name — nervous about my anime avi (@KylerMooney) November 7, 2018

me knowing ill get kicked out of america if ted cruz stays in the senate — liz (@seoulbyjoon) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz is done, fools! — Kathimerini (@Kathimerini2) November 7, 2018

It’s more about Ted Cruz than it is about Texas. Beto wouldn’t have had nearly the ground support nor the press if he was running against Cornryn. — You’re Awesome (@txsalth2o) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz makes America worse — Allen E. Rogers (@aerogers) November 7, 2018

Does anyone like Ted Cruz???? — Clare du Bleu (@scenius01) November 7, 2018