Cruz supporters relish win, Beto’s look to presidential election on social media

The results are in and Republican Ted Cruz will hold his senate seat in Texas.
The incumbent was able to hold off Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger. O’Rourke was elected to represent the state’s 16th congressional district in 2012.
The race was arguably the most competitive and passionate in the country, with each candidate taking very different stances on key issues such as immigration, the United States Supreme Court and government reform.
And their supporters were just as passionate. In some cases, too passionate.
On Tuesday night, both sides reacted to the results on Twitter.
