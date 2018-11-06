“Me after driving 1hr and 25min to the nearest Whataburger because it’s what @Beto O’Rourke would have wanted”
“Me after driving 1hr and 25min to the nearest Whataburger because it’s what @Beto O’Rourke would have wanted” @racheldauzat Twitter
“Me after driving 1hr and 25min to the nearest Whataburger because it’s what @Beto O’Rourke would have wanted” @racheldauzat Twitter

Texas Senate Race

Cruz supporters relish win, Beto’s look to presidential election on social media

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 06, 2018 10:18 PM

The results are in and Republican Ted Cruz will hold his senate seat in Texas.

The incumbent was able to hold off Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger. O’Rourke was elected to represent the state’s 16th congressional district in 2012.

The race was arguably the most competitive and passionate in the country, with each candidate taking very different stances on key issues such as immigration, the United States Supreme Court and government reform.

And their supporters were just as passionate. In some cases, too passionate.

On Tuesday night, both sides reacted to the results on Twitter.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram



After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way.

By

  Comments  