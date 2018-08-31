Donald Trump is coming back to Texas for Ted Cruz. Will the rally be in Fort Worth?

President Donald Trump is coming back to Texas — to help Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election bid.

Fellow Republican Cruz is in fierce re-election bid, much tighter than many expected, against Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso.

So Trump said he’s coming to the Lone Star State in October to help out.

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October,” Trump tweeted Friday afternoon. “I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.

“As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas — weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

And, as Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage likes to point out, the biggest venue in Texas is the track in far north Fort Worth.

“The president said he needs the largest stadium in Texas and that is Texas Motor Speedway by a long shot,” Gossage said Friday. “We also have the biggest TV in the world so nobody would miss anything. I’m waiting by the phone expecting to hear from the president.”

Cruz earlier this year said he hoped the president would travel to Texas before the November midterm election.

This comes after he and Trump were ardent adversaries during the 2016 presidential campaign, prompting the two men to insult each other.

Trump gave Cruz the nickname of “Lying’ Ted.”

Cruz chose to not endorse Trump during his speech at the Republican National convention.

“Ted Cruz is so scared of Beto O’Rourke that he needs help from serial liar Donald Trump — the man who said (his) father killed JFK, called his wife ugly, and called him a lying loser,” Glen Maxey of the Texas Democratic Party said in a written statement.

Trump’s tweet was “liked” more than 39,000 times within an hour of being posted. It was shared more than 11,000 times.