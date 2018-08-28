Ellen DeGeneres gets her wish: To meet Beto O’Rourke

Ellen DeGeneres will get what she wants next week — a chance to talk to U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
The El Paso Democratic Senate candidate, who faces off against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the November mid-term election, recently drew the attention of the TV talk show star after posting a video defending NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem.
“I would like to meet you, @BetoORourke,” DeGeneres tweeted last week.
She followed that up Tuesday with another tweet: “See you September 5th, @BetoORourke.”
Recent polls have shown O’Rourke and Cruz essentially in a deadheat for the Senate seat Cruz has held since 2013.
Cruz, a past and probably future presidential candidate whose tea party strongholds include Dallas-Fort Worth, is in his first Senate re-election bid.
After besting the popular and well-financed then-Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in a 2012 primary runoff, by claiming 151,686 more votes, he went on to handily win the general election and make headlines while serving in the U.S. Senate.
O’Rourke, who has traveled around the state since last year to meet voters, has raised millions to support his campaign, and some believe he has a chance at beating Cruz in this reliably red state come November.
The two have both weighed in on the issue of kneeling during the National Anthem.
O’Rourke said he can “think of nothing more American” than those protests.
Cruz fired back, saying, “When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American, well, I got to tell you, I can.”
Comments