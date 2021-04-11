Kemp names new district attorney in northwest Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a Cartersville lawyer as district attorney for Bartow and Gordon counties.

The Republican governor last week named Samir Patel as chief prosecutor in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.

Patel fills a vacancy created when Kemp appointed former district attorney Rosemary Greene to superior court in the circuit. Greene was named to the bench after Superior Court Judge David K. Smith retired last year.

Patel has been a lawyer at a Cartersville law firm since 2010. He is a former assistant public defender in the circuit and has served as municipal judge in Euharlee. He's also a past president of the Bartow County Bar Association.

Records show Patel gave Kemp $950 when Kemp ran for governor in 2018.