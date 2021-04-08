Kentucky temporarily shutting down UI system to stop fraud

Kentucky will temporarily shut down its unemployment system to bolster security protections to block an onslaught of cybercrime detected nationwide, state officials said Thursday.

The four-day system shutdown will run from midnight Thursday through Monday, said Amy Cubbage, the governor's general counsel. State officials suspect that individuals or criminal enterprises have attempted to hack into the system's customer data, she said.

During the shutdown, claimants will be unable to file new claims or request benefits.

“We hate that we have to do this, to make things more difficult," Cubbage said at a news conference. "But these criminals are relentless. They will not stop.”

Internal systems will remain operational, allowing the continued processing of previously filed claims, she said. State unemployment staff will be able to backdate any new claims that should have been filed during the shutdown.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the action was “unavoidable” due to the “sophistication of the criminal attacks” on unemployment systems being detected around the country.

“I know that this is going to be a real pain to those getting benefits,” the governor said. “But it's necessary so people don't steal their money.”

The criminal activity has included the filing of fraudulent claims and attempts to hack into existing accounts to steal benefits, Cubbage said.

“They’ve moved from hoping to get lucky to trying to directly steal the money of people who qualify for and are being paid,” the governor added.

Beshear and Cubbage said they didn’t yet have information on how many people were defrauded or how much money was involved.

Letters will be sent to all active unemployment claimants providing them new eight-digit personal identification numbers, or PINs, needed to access their accounts, Cubbage said.

When the system is relaunched next week, claimants will have to reregister their accounts and set up new 12-character passwords, Cubbage said.

The temporary shutdown to deter hackers is the latest problem to hit the state's unemployment insurance system. The system was inundated with record-setting waves of claims for jobless assistance last year due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.