Police: Officers kill man who shot officer at traffic stop

Philadelphia officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after he fired a handgun at them during a traffic stop, striking one of the officers in the foot, police said.

Two officers pulled over a vehicle with four people inside at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday around the corner from the Einstein Medical Center. Two other police cruisers were in the area and provided back up, Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference.

A 24-year-old man in the rear passenger side of the vehicle fired at least one round from a handgun as two of the officers approached, at which point the officers retreated for cover, Gripp said.

The man then got out of the vehicle and fired at least one more round at the officers, who returned fire. At least five officers shot the man in the torso, Gripp said.

Police took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital by his police partner and was in stable condition Sunday night, Gripp said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, he said.

Investigators were speaking with the three other passengers in the car. None of them were injured, Gripp said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was pulled over, he said.