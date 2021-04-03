Police: Man who took 3 people hostage is shot dead by deputy

Authorities in North Carolina say that a man who took several people hostage inside a home was killed in a police-involved shooting.

WRAL-TV reports that the shooting occurred Friday night in Hurdle Mills in Person County. The town is about an hour drive northwest of Raleigh.

Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said deputies arrived at the home after 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call around 10:15 p.m. Authorities said deputies saw a man who was pointing a gun at three people: a father, daughter and stepmother.

Authorities said a deputy warned the man several times to put down the gun​. Police said the man fired his gun inside the home before the deputy returned fire.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of the deputy and the man who was shot. Police said the man who was shot had recently been served domestic violence papers.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.