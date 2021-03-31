Man killed, Georgia deputy wounded in shooting

A man has been killed in a shooting that also wounded a Georgia sheriff’s deputy west of Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a motorcycle dealership in Lithia Springs, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on social media.

Deputies had responded to an armed robbery in progress at the business, Douglas County sheriff’s Capt. Trent Wilson. A deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.