Kansas City tow truck operator sues over 2019 search

A Kansas City tow truck operator whose recorded dispute with a police union official led to charges in an illegal towing case being dropped has filed a lawsuit alleging that officers violated his civil rights and killed his dog while executing a search warrant on his property.

The Kansas City Star reports that Allen “Jay” Bloodworth sued the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners this past week in federal court over the March 2019 search.

His attorney, Ed Stump, said officers who showed up to locate a red 1995 Ford Ranger made their way into Bloodworth’s residence without knocking, which the warrant didn't allow. Bloodworth's dog was killed in the process.

The lawsuit was filed three months after prosecutors dropped charges in a case alleging that Bloodworth improperly towed dozens of vehicles from private property and forged required paperwork. At issue was the discovery of a recording in which a police union official appears to issue a threat while trying to retrieve a towed relative’s car.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman said, “generally we do not comment on the details of pending civil litigation to ensure fairness for all sides.”