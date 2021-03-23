Senators call NC elections director for settlement questions

North Carolina Republican lawmakers who are still unhappy with a legal settlement that the State Board of Elections reached with a union-affiliated group over absentee ballots during last fall's campaign want to hear from the board's top administrator again.

The Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee said it expects Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell to come before the panel on Tuesday and take questions. A House elections committee already questioned Bell last month about the settlement.

The Democratic-controlled board accepted a legal agreement in September that extended how long absentee ballots could be received after Election Day. The settlement also described how absentee ballots lacking full witness information could be counted without requiring a whole new ballot be completed.

State Republicans and President Donald Trump's campaign challenged the settlement details in court. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to disturb the new ballot deadline, extended from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.