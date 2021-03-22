Prosecutor: Police justified in fatally shooting armed man

The fatal shooting of an armed man by police in northern Kentucky was justified, a prosecutor said.

Villa Hills Police officers Sean Dooley and Jacob Bolton did not violate any laws based upon a review of the Kentucky State Police investigation, news outlets reported Friday, citing Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester was fatally shot in February during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

The stop was captured on both dashboard and body cameras. Lockaby refused to follow commands and then pointed a gun at one officer which resulted in the other officer firing his weapon, according to a letter Sanders sent to Villa Hills and state police. Bolton reasonably perceived the need to use deadly force to prevent Dooley from being shot, the letter said.

“These officers acted lawfully,” Sanders told news outlets. “They acted in self-defense and quite frankly they acted heroically in the protection of one another and their own lives."

Police initially stopped Lockaby's vehicle because it was speeding.