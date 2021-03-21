Man who fired on police charged with attempted murder

Attempted murder charges were filed against a man who allegedly fired on Chicago police officers, striking one, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the Austin neighborhood Saturday when Tracey Thomas Jr., 29, allegedly opened fire. Thomas then barricaded himself in a building and continued firing. A female officer was struck in the hand. The unidentified officer was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and later released.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and Thomas surrendered. Thomas was charged with five felony counts of attempted murder and was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

The officer wounded during the incident was the third to be shot within a week. On Monday, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunmen at a red light on the South Side. And last Sunday, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of a police station. Both are recovering from their injuries.

Police Superintendent David Brown says 16 officers have been shot or shot at this year, which is outpacing the rate last year at this date.