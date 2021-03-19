Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing

Michigan on Friday eased outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before Opening Day but ordered weekly testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, for now, she does not plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions — noting ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about virus variants that more easily spread.

“If we all take our own personal responsibility here, we can keep these things reengaged and do it safely,” she said during a news conference.

Under a revised health order that takes effect Monday, outdoor arenas and stadiums — including the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park — can seat 20% of their capacity if they have an infection-control plan that complies with state guidance. Starting April 2, all athletes ages 13 to 19 must participate in a weekly testing program.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, pointed to “so many” outbreak linked to sports teams.

“We want to identify any cases as soon as possible and prevent spread,” she said.

The order also will let people go unmasked at residential gatherings if everyone has been vaccinated, which aligns with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.