Senators ready to elect next batch of UNC Board members

The North Carolina Senate is ready to elect several people to the governing panel for the 17-campus University of North Carolina system.

Senators prepared for their biennial election Wednesday of members to the UNC Board of Governors. Every two years the House and Senate each elect six candidates to serve four-year terms on the 24-voting member board.

There are only six nominees among the Senate's choices for its six spots. They include current board Chair Randy Ramsey and members Art Pope and Jimmy Clark.

Expected board newcomers include investment firm partner Lee Roberts, who was then-Gov. Pat McCrory's budget director; security-services firm president Sonja Nichols; and real estate developer Kirk Bradley.

Senators also have a seventh seat to fill Wednesday due to a vacancy when Darrell Allison resigned in September. He is now the Fayetteville State University chancellor. Former Democratic state Sen. Joel Ford is Allison's expected replacement.

The House hasn't yet announced its election date.