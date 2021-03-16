Driver killed in confrontation with Hayward police

A driver fleeing police struck several patrol cars and injured an officer before he was shot and killed Tuesday at a motel in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Hayward police were investigating a dozen robberies in the Bay Area city since December involving elderly women who had used ATMs, Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said at a news conference.

The thieves smashed in passenger windows and stole purses, and several victms were hurt, Chaplin said.

“Other jurisdictions throughout the Bay Area have experienced similar crimes during the same time frame,” the chief said.

On Monday, officers on extra patrol at the location of some robberies spotted a blue Volvo that was suspected in connection with a recent robbery and seemed to be “”casing"" the area but it sped off as officers tried to make contact, Chaplin said.

The car was tracked Tuesday morning to the parking lot of a Motel 6 but when officers tried to stop the four people inside, the driver took off, hitting several police cars before he was shot, Chaplin said.

He died at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

A police officer received non-life threatening injuries, the chief said.