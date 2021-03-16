National Politics

Deputy deployed on guard duty arrested on rape charge

The Associated Press

MIAMI

A sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend on domestic rape charges while he was deployed to serve near Miami in a Florida National Guard unit, according to an arrest report.

An arrest warrant had been issued by a judge in Highlands County for David Warren Ray, the Miami Herald reported. Ray, 39, was arrested at a hotel where he was staying on Friday night.

Ray is a sergeant first class with the Army's 116th Field Artillery Regiment, an had been in South Florida since January to help with COVID-19 response efforts,the Herald reported. His deployment was scheduled to end later this month.

A lawyer for Ray was not listed on jail records.

No additional details were immediately available.

  Comments  

National

Martin Luther King’s traffic ticket changed history’s course

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service