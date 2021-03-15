Georgia police shoot and kill man after kidnapping, chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal shooting by police officers that came at the end of a kidnapping and multi-county chase.

Investigators said a man kidnapped someone at gunpoint on Sunday morning in Reidsville. Family members of the hostage chased in another vehicle as far as Collins, with the unnamed kidnapper shooting at the pursuing family members.

The kidnapper then proceeded north to Interstate 16, the GBI said, shooting at a state trooper in Candler County and grazing the trooper in the head.

Investigators say the man also tried to ram multiple police vehicles during the chase, with officers trying to force the man to stop multiple times before succeeding on I-16 in Bulloch County.

After the vehicle was stopped, police say the man took the hostage at gunpoint and crossed a fence into the backyard of a house. The hostage escaped and officers from multiple agencies shot the man. The gunfire hit a nearby house and a resident suffered a slight injury that police say didn't need medical attention.

The kidnapper was taken by helicopter to a Savannah hospital, where he died. His name hasn't been released. The GBI will perform an autopsy in Pooler.

District Attorney Daphne Totten will decide whether to pursue criminal charges once the investigation is complete.