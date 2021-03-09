Tampa police officer killed in wrong-way crash on I-275

A 45-year-old police officer was killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning on Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said.

The wrong-way driver also died in the crash, Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference.

Dugan said police began getting calls just before 1 a.m. Tuesday about a speeding white sedan that was swerving and heading south in the northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa. About a minute later, a caller said the car had collided with a marked patrol vehicle.

Jesse Madsen was a former U.S. Marine who had worked for the Tampa Police Department for 16 years, Dugan said. Madsen had received seven life-saving awards. The chief called Madsen a “dedicated husband'' and the father of three.

Dugan said Madsen is the 32nd Tampa officer to be killed in the line of duty.

The name of the 25-year-old driver has not yet been released. Investigators are trying to determine where he got

“This is a tragedy,” Dugan said. “Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers."