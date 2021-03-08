Another defendant in sports gambling case pleads guilty

A guilty plea was entered Monday by another defendant in the sports gambling case that involved a northern Illinois mayor who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Matthew Knight, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for allegedly collecting gambling losses or paid off winnings for the multimillion-dollar sports gambling ring.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Terry Kinney told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that evidence in the case is made up of several secret recordings, as well as “surveillance evidence” of Knight meeting with gamblers, either to pay them or accept money from them.

Vincent Del Giudice of Orland Park, the alleged leader of the ring, pleaded guilty last month to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors alleged Del Giudice, 55, paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook a service fee of $10,000 a week to use its online platform and recruited gamblers to place wagers on his website.

Two others, Todd Blanken and Eugene Del Giudice, also pleaded guilty to charges relating to the case.

Donald Trump decided in the final hours of his presidency in January to pardon Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlache r, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher. Casey Urlacher, who was accused of working as an agent for the ring, is now running for re-election.