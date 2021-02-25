Los Angeles County motorcycle deputy killed in crash

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle deputy was struck and killed by a car while attempting to conduct a traffic stop Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputy Thomas J. Albanese, 41, was pulling over a vehicle ahead of him when he was hit by a sedan as he crossed an intersection in suburban Lakewood, a sheriff's statement said.

“The force of the collision was extreme, and Deputy Albanese died instantly,” the statement said.

Albanese was a seven-year veteran of the department who worked at Men's Central Jail and the Transit Service Bureau before being transferred to the Lakewood sheriff's station.

“Thomas touched the lives of many people while working in the Department. He received several commendations for his work in patrol and helping the citizens of Los Angeles County," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Previously Albanese was a Marine who served four tours in Iraq.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Erica, and his two young sons.