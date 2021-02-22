Funeral set for deputy killed during high speed chase

A funeral service is planned for Tuesday for a 30-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who was struck and killed last week by a drunken driver leading authorities on a high speed chase.

The public service for Deputy Michael Magli will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, which is a suburb of Tampa.

After the church service, there will be an outdoor ceremony that includes a fly-over, 21 gun salute, a last call and a riderless horse, officials said.

The public is also invited to view the funeral procession to his gravesite at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Magli was killed Wednesday while deploying stop sticks used to puncture tires. The truck driven by the man deputies were chasing hit Magli, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference after the incident.

Gualtieri told reporters that Robert Allen Holzaepfel, 33, was driving under the influence and on a suspended license when he hit Magli.

Holzaepfel is is charged with first-degree felony murder, DUI manslaughter, driving without a valid license resulting in death and aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement, the sheriff said. He was on probation and has 16 prior felony convictions, Gualtieri added.

The chase began Wednesday afternoon, shortly after an East Lake Fire Rescue crew responded to a call about someone passed out at the wheel at a red light, Gualtieri said.

The crew broke a window, which woke up Holzaepfel, who then sped away in what the sheriff described as “extremely reckless and very dangerous.”

Magli is survived by his wife and two young daughters. He had worked for the sheriff's office for eight years.

Holzaepfel remains in the Pinellas County Jail. Jail records did not indicate whether he has a lawyer.