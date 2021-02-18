Ted Cruz excoriated world wide after family trip to Cancun amid Texas storm crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talking with reporters on Capitol Hill five days ago, returned early from a family trip to Cancun amid Texas’ historic snowstorm-related power and water outages. AP

Sen. Ted Cruz is no stranger to social media tussles.

But the one currently swirling around the Texas politician might be even too much for him.

People from all over the world, including celebrities, politicians and one Texas Rangers legend are excoriating the Houston-based U.S. Senator after his family trip to Cancun Wednesday night broke on the Internet.

Much of Texas is in the middle of an unprecedented snow and ice storm that has caused power outages for millions across the state. Hundreds of thousands of residents in Austin, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been without power for days and many have also been without water or forced to boil their water.

Cruz released a statement Thursday after the backlash built online and news organizations started corroborating the Internet reports. Cruz said in his statement that he was trying to be a good dad by chaperoning his 10 and 12-year-old daughters to Cancun since school has been canceled.

“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said in the statement. In an interview with Telemundo at the Cancun airport, Cruz suggested that his daughters asked him and his wife, Heidi, to go on the trip only hours before the family left for the airport, according to the Washington Post.

But it appears Cruz was packed for a longer trip and NBC News is reporting that Cruz was originally booked to return to Houston on Saturday. In the wake of the backlash, however, Cruz returned to Texas Thursday afternoon. NBC News reports that Cruz altered his trip at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Rangers’ legend Michael Young was among many who mocked Cruz’s message on Twitter.

“With school canceled for the week, my boys wanted to take a trip with friends,” Young posted on Twitter. “Wanting to be a good dad, I asked how those friends families would allow such a thing, how it’s completely tone deaf, and explained that’s it’s a terrible idea.”

Let’s be fair. Dunking on Ted Cruz is sort of like dunking on a 3-foot rim. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2021

I can’t help it but I believe Ted Cruz. I absolutely believe he taught his kids that it’s ok to abandon Americans when they need help. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 18, 2021

So Ted Cruz feels safe with his wife and kids being in Cancun without him but felt he needed to chaperone them on the flight to get there? This makes no sense. He’s only coming back because he was busted. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 18, 2021

Hey Ted Cruz,



In the future, if your excuse begins with “I wanted to be a good dad,” it shouldn’t end with “it was my daughters’ fault.” — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz tried to incite a violent insurrection, then tried to take a vacation as his state collapsed because of his party’s energy policy, and now he’s basically blaming his kids. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 18, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz has arrived in Houston, back from short trip to Cancun. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/A5Y8OkNOy9 — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) February 18, 2021

Oops, forgot to #Tedcruz this newly discovered #MarieAntoinette painting pic.twitter.com/hElT3GVykE — A Spade of Cat Hearts (@SpadeOfCatHeart) February 18, 2021

With school cancelled for the week, my boys wanted to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I asked how those friends families would allow such a thing, how it’s completely tone deaf, and explained that’s it’s a terrible idea. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) February 18, 2021

LIAR: After throwing his kids under the bus, @TedCruz claims he flew to #Cancun to “drop them off.”



Per @MSNBC, Cruz was initially booked to return *on Saturday* (hence his large bag)—only changing his ticket *this morning*.#CanCruz #CancunCruzpic.twitter.com/JVc6fxsr0I — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) February 18, 2021

Boy, Ted Cruz just can't catch a break. pic.twitter.com/vQKG4xDzyA — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz on Expedia this morning.... pic.twitter.com/IkuTJi2nGo — Luke-warm Takes (@Luke2013CSU) February 18, 2021

This is getting out of control. Woodrow Wilson is now blaming his own racism on Ted Cruz’s daughters. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz left Texans to freeze to death while he soaked up the sun in Cancun. I have a message for him. Share this video if you think he should resign and tag him to make sure he sees it when he gets off the plane! #CancunCruz #Airborne pic.twitter.com/NAO2T7z5H1 — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) February 18, 2021

Deep in the heart of Texas are human beings who are suffering it Dosnt matter if they are Republican or Democrats we need to help Americans who are suffering some will finally see the people who actually care about others. cause it certainly isn’t Ted Cruz. Or Abbot. — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 18, 2021

Deep in the heart of Texas are human beings who are suffering it Dosnt matter if they are Republican or Democrats we need to help Americans who are suffering some will finally see the people who actually care about others. cause it certainly isn’t Ted Cruz. Or Abbot. — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 18, 2021

Hey @tedcruz, that seems like a big suitcase for an overnight trip.



Guess you must’ve packed a lot of “thoughts and prayers” for the people back in Texas. pic.twitter.com/LM6Z5EbElu — John Henson (@John_Henson) February 18, 2021