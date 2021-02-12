Wildlife refuge in western Kentucky adds 437 acres

The Green River National Wildlife Refuge in western Kentucky is expanding by 437 acres (177 hectares), U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The land acquired by the refuge, which was officially unveiled in 2019, will be used for conservation, hunting, fishing and economic growth, McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

It is expected to open to the public later this year for some recreational opportunities, including wildlife photography and observation. Other uses such as hunting and fishing will be allowed after a required planning session is completed and more land is acquired, the statement said.

“America’s wildlife refuges support good jobs and treasured opportunities for outdoor recreation. By expanding the Green River National Wildlife Refuge, we are preserving Kentucky’s precious wilderness and cherished pastimes for future generations,” McConnell said.