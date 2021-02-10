FBI offers $10,000 for information on homemade bombs

Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public for help in an investigation that involves homemade explosive devices in Gibsonville.

The FBI said in a press release on Tuesday that at least five homemade explosive devices have been found along Wood Street in the town outside of Burlington.

The agency said that residents have also reported hearing explosions for the last several months. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who are responsible.

“The FBI is extremely concerned someone is reckless enough to build these devices and careless enough to leave them lying around a neighborhood for anyone to find," said Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of FBI Charlotte. "We are grateful no one has been hurt and committed to finding out who is responsible. We hope the community will help us resolve this dangerous situation."

Anyone who encounters a suspicious item or device should not touch it and contact 911 immediately.