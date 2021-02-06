Wyoming Republicans vote to censure Liz Cheney after Trump split

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, is facing more headwinds after the GOP in Wyoming voted to formally censure her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The state Republican Party approved a measure Saturday that called on Cheney to resign, said it plans to withhold any future funding from her, and that she must repay donations state and county Republican Party groups made to her 2020 re-election campaign, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

The move came on a voice vote after 11 minutes of debate. Some county parties in Wyoming also called on her to resign.

The censure in the latest example of fissures within the Republican Party between members who’ve split with the former president and those who continue to defend him.

House Republicans on Wednesday opted by a wide margin to keep Cheney in the No. 3 role in House party leadership. Speaking in her own defense, Cheney didn’t apologize for her Jan. 13 vote to impeach Trump, saying it was an act of conscience that she stands by. She did argue, however, that she’s a team player and should continue in her leadership role.

However, the fact that almost a third of the conference voted against her underscores deep divisions among Republicans over the direction of the party and the level of its future allegiance to Trump.

In late January, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump loyalist, flew to Wyoming to slam Cheney during a rally in her home state. Trump received almost 70% of the vote in Wyoming in November’s presidential election.

Cheney, 54, is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She was one of 10 House Republicans who vote to impeach Trump on an article that said he incited an insurrection at the Capitol after a Jan. 6 speech, where he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn the presidential election results.

His supporters breached the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, including one member of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate begins on Tuesday, where he will probably be acquitted.