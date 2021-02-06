Biden has check-up, X-ray after recent foot fracture

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden went to the doctor Saturday for a check-up and an X-ray on his foot, which he injured while playing with his dog in late November.

The president’s motorcade stopped at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in New Castle, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon for his 10-week checkup. Biden, 78, fractured his right foot while playing with one of his German Shepherds, Major, over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“The president’s symptoms have improved as expected, and he is adhering to a strict physical therapy regimen,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said in a statement. “Sprains of the foot can sometimes be a more significant injury than the bony fractures which accompany them. This X-ray is to check to assure that he has achieved good ligamentous stability.”

Major and Biden’s other dog, Champ, will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet on Sunday.

The two dogs and first lady Jill Biden will appear in a public service announcement focused on the importance of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic that will air during the Puppy Bowl, a preamble to the Super Bowl.

The annual event is focused on raising awareness about pet adoption. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 and he’s the first shelter dog to live in the White House.