Democrats move to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committees after GOP inaction

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats will vote Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments.

The Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a resolution that would greatly limit Greene’s ability to take an active role in legislating. Democrats said she doesn’t deserve to be an active participant in Congress after refusing to apologize or retract racist comments and baseless conspiracy theories that she has spread about mass shootings.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, who chairs the committee, said Democrats were left with no choice after Republican leaders refused to take action.

“This is about who we are,” he said. “This is about this institution; this is about decency.”

Greene did not speak at the committee meeting, which was held virtually, and it did not appear that she even monitored it. She left her office building minutes after the meeting got underway and later attended the in-person House GOP gathering while the Rules Committee was still in debate.

Greene was defiant in an interview with the Washington Examiner that appeared to have taken place shortly before the meeting began. She said the controversy was only strengthening her support among conservative Republicans.

““How stupid they are,” she said of the Democrats on the committee, according the paper. “They don’t even realize they’re helping me. I’m pretty amazed at how dumb they are.”

The resolution was approved by voice vote. Republicans were opposed, saying it sets bad precedent by allowing the party in power to force the minority party’s hand on committee assignments. Several GOP members said they disagree with Greene’s statements but did not agree with Democrats’ proposal.

“I think these comments are indefensible,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said. “I just think there is a different and better way to proceed here.”

The furor over Greene grew last month as headlines focused on her past confrontation with a teenage victim of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting and her spreading of false conspiracy theories about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Greene’s critics were particularly enraged that those comments came to light at the same time as her appointment to the Education and Labor Committee, which deals with legislation regarding school safety and security.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Greene met Tuesday night. Afterward, McCarthy called an emergency meeting of the Republican steering committee that decides which committee its members will serve on.

When nothing happened as a result, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he decided to move forward on the resolution. A floor vote is scheduled for Thursday.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement.

Because Democrats are in the majority, they can push it through without Republicans’ support, although it would be unusual for one party to dictate committee assignments for the other.

Although many Republicans are upset that Democrats are trying to force their hand, they also know that a floor vote could be a problem for them. They don’t want to cast a vote interpreted as defending Greene and her past statements that include spreading baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and insulting African Americans, immigrants, Muslims and Jewish people.

On the other hand, Republicans are also hesitant to weigh in on Greene too forcefully because she has the support of former President Donald Trump and a growing, vocal base of conservatives behind her. Greene and Trump are both adept at harnessing the support of far-right activists in the Republican Party.

During the closed-door meeting of House Republicans, which Greene attended, she was not the only controversy on the agenda. Other Republicans are bothered by the party’s No. 3 leader in the chamber, Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump.

If McCarthy and the House GOP take action against Cheney and not Greene, it will have deep reverberations in the party as a whole and indicate that the Trump-aligned branches of the party have more influence than longer-serving GOP officials.