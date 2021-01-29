2 Proud Boys members indicted over attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON — Two members of the Proud Boys have been indicted for conspiracy and civil disorder for their roles in the pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, were accused in the indictment of knocking down barricades on the Capitol grounds and stealing equipment from Capitol Police officers, according to a Justice Department statement. The charges were filed Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Established during the 2016 presidential election, the Proud Boys are self-described “western chauvinists.” They’re white nationalists affiliated with extremists known for anti-Muslim, misogynistic and anti-Semitic rhetoric, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In November, a Proud Boys rally in the nation’s capital led to violent clashes and arrests, and during their December gathering in the city members of the right-wing group destroyed property of historically Black churches.

Pezzola and Pepe removed metal barricades at the Capitol, and Pezzola ripped a riot shield away from a police officer trying to detain members of the mob illegally gathering in the building’s west plaza, according to the Justice Department. Video evidence shows Pezzola smashing a Capitol window with the shield, prosecutors said.

Both men also face charges of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola faces additional charges including robbery and assault. Both were originally charged in a criminal complaint earlier this month.