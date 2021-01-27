National Politics

Vacaville police kill driver who struck patrol vehicle

The Associated Press

VACAVILLE, Calif.

Police in Northern California shot and killed a man who rammed a patrol car during a chase, authorities said.

Police spotted a pickup truck doing doughnuts in a parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall near police headquarters at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and chased the truck, which struck a patrol vehicle near the Vacaville Skating Center, authorities said.

An officer in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The chase ended a few blocks away, where a police officer opened fire, killing the driver, whose name wasn't immediately released, authorities said. He died at the scene.

Other details of the shooting also weren't immediately provided.

Vacaville is located about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento.

