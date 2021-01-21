Wednesday Sports in Brief

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one year in Indianapolis.

Rivers’ decision comes less than two weeks after the Colts’ lost 27-24 at Buffalo in a wild-card game.

Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after being acquired in a draft-day trade that sent the top overall pick, Eli Manning, to the New York Giants in 2004. Manning went on to win two Super Bowls with the Giants and retired after last season.

Rivers won 134 career games — No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring — and is eighth all-time. Only Tom Brady (230), two-time Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning (186) and Ben Roethlisberger (156), Brees (172) and Hall of Famers Brett Favre (186), John Elway (148) and Dan Marino (147) won more regular-season games.

Rivers also finished his career ranked fifth in career completions (5,277), yards passing (63,440) and touchdown passes (421).

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach.

The Lions announced the six-year agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.

Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

—By AP Sports Writer Larry Lage.

MLB

HOUSTON (AP) — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced.

Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. He had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second straight season.

— By AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday night that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutually agreed that he would not seek a new contract.

PHOENIX (AP) — Teams from the two largest New Mexico universities have finally gotten clearance to return home after starting their seasons on the road.

An amendment to COVID-19 guidelines will allow teams from the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State to start practicing in their home state again, though they still can’t play home games.

The basketball teams from the two universities started their seasons on the road due to strict coronavirus measures at home. New Mexico’s football team played a seven-game season in Nevada.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston was canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, part of a series of changes to the men’s tennis calendar announced by the ATP on Wednesday.

The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.

It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.

Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.

COURTS

A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, ruled on Wednesday that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

OBITUARY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Sadek, a popular backup catcher who played all eight of his major league seasons with the San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 74.

The team announced Sadek died Wednesday in San Andreas, California, following a short illness.

Sadek was a .226 career hitter with five home runs and 74 RBIs in 383 big league games from 1973-81.

At age 26, he made his major league debut on April 13, 1973, and spent parts of eight seasons with San Francisco. His 64 games in 1980 were a career high.