Curry, Warriors honor VP Kamala Harris in win over Spurs

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Stephen Curry had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-99 on Wednesday night while honoring new Vice President Kamala Harris and her Oakland roots.

Rookie James Wiseman added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Draymond Green dished out six of the Warriors' 31 assists. Golden State made it consecutive impressive wins after erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a 115-113 road victory against the Lakers on Monday.

Dejounte Murray scored 22 points for the Spurs, who had won the past three meetings with the Warriors and five of six.

The Warriors debuted their “Oakland Forever” jerseys for Inauguration Day. Oakland native Harris was gifted one signed by Curry featuring a special congratulatory message from the two-time MVP and his urging to show it off in Washington.

San Antonio was coming off its biggest win of the season, beating the Trail Blazers 125-104 at Portland on Monday. Four players ages 30 or older scored 20 points, the first time it has been done since 1998 by Houston.

Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with a sore right knee, knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to 18 points for the Warriors.

Curry shot 10 for 17 and made four 3-pointers.

The Spurs pulled within 43-36 when DeMar DeRozan made a free throw following Steve Kerr's technical foul with 5:56 remaining in the first half, then Golden State subbed Curry and Green back in and went on an 18-4 run.

OAKLAND FOREVER

In a video the Warriors showed at halftime and also posted, Harris promised to display the framed jersey in her White House office.

“I will proudly, proudly display this. You always bring such joy and pride to me as a daughter of Oakland,” said Harris, sworn in earlier in the day on Capitol Hill. “This is really so very special, so thank you all, and I hope to see you soon. Go Warriors!"

While Golden State did hold a morning shootaround, coach Steve Kerr found time to watch some of the inauguration, which he called “beautiful. ”

“It’s a great day,” Kerr said. “It’s one of the reasons we’re wearing our Oakland jerseys tonight. We’re taking great pride in the fact that Kamala Harris is from Oakland and was inaugurated today as vice president. Just a huge day, obviously, in our nation’s history and for the Bay Area as well. So it’s great to be able to honor her and her big day by wearing this uniform.”

MILLS' FANS

Spurs reserve guard Patty Mills struggled in his latest Bay Area homecoming, shooting 3 for 11 and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts for just six points.

Randy Bennett, Mills' college coach at Saint Mary's in the East Bay suburbs, loves following his former player's success from afar.

“He’s having an incredible, incredible journey. He keeps getting better and better," Bennett said. "He’s having one of his best years. He definitely would be in the talk of 6th Man of the Year.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio shot 4 of 33 from 3-point range overall. ... The Spurs never led and trailed by as many as 25. ... They won the 2019-20 season series 2-0, including a 117-113 overtime win on Dec. 31, 2019. ... San Antonio is 6-3 on the road, having only faced the Western Conference so far.

Warriors: Damion Lee was ejected with 9:02 left following a Flagrant 2 foul. The team played for the seventh time on Inauguration Day. The Warriors are 6-1 in such appearances dating back to Harry Truman’s 1949 inauguration. ... Golden State has won seven of its last nine at home vs. the Spurs.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Dallas on Friday night.

Warriors: Host the Knicks on Thursday night to complete a back-to-back.