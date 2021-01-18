South Carolina House and Senate to take an early break

The full South Carolina House and Senate are taking a short break this week.

The House won't meet at all and the Senate is only meeting on Thursday.

But lawmakers won't get time off. Leaders in both chambers are asking them to hold committee and subcommittee meetings online so they can pass bills the entire House and Senate can take up when they return.

This is the first year of a two-year session, so bills have to start from scratch,

Both House and Senate leaders say COVID-19 concerns and a national threat against statehouses across the U.S. before the presidential inauguration also factored in their decision to let legislators stay home.

The South Carolina Statehouse is closed through Wednesday and police officers are being stationed in the lobby of every building at the capitol complex because of the potential threat.