Former Secretary of State Tillerson says briefings with Trump worked best with pictures

President Trump’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who ran Irving-based ExxonMobil until joining the cabinet in 2017, said the president struggled to grasp global policies and had a “limited” understanding of U.S. history.

Tillerson spoke with Foreign Policy Magazine before Trump supporters attempted an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Tillerson left the administration in March 2018 after barely a year in the job after a contentious relationship with Trump had come to a head. Trump replaced Tillerson with Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson told Foreign Policy there were multiple occasions during his tenure that Trump’s goals diverged from U.S. national interests.

“There were multiple occasions where, in my view, the actions the president wanted to take were not consistent with our national security objectives,” Tillerson said. “But I want to be quick to add here that he’s the president. He got elected; I got appointed.”

Tillerson said he told Trump early on that “I’m here to help you, and if I can’t help you, if I’m not helping you, then I need to move on.”

Tillerson describes struggling to keep the president’s attention during important policy discussions and realizing that Trump had little or no reference points for U.S. history and no real understanding of global history.

“His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of U.S. history was really limited,” he said. “It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”

Tillerson was forced to alter his presentations and discussions on important foreign policy objectives and goals so that Trump would better comprehend them and remain focused.

“I had to constantly evaluate my last conversations with him — what seemed to resonate, what seemed to get across, what didn’t — and I would try different approaches with him,” he said. “I used to go into meetings with a list of four to five things I needed to talk to him about, and I quickly learned that if I got to three, it was a home run, and I realized getting two that were meaningful was probably the best objective. So I began to adjust what I went into a meeting with and what I attempted to explain and describe, and then I started taking charts and pictures with me because I found that those seemed to hold his attention better.

“If I could put a photo or a picture in front of him or a map or a piece of paper that had two big bullet points on it, he would focus on that, and I could build on that. Just sitting and trying to have a conversation as you and I are having just doesn’t work.”

It has been reported and corroborated multiple times that Trump rarely read his briefings before or after meetings with officials. That meant many of the president’s final decisions weren’t well-informed, Tillerson said.

Plus, he said, influences from others in Trump’s circle, often from those without firsthand knowledge or expertise on a topic, “were telling him things, most of which were untrue.” These influences, Tillerson said, were often from people outside the White House.

“And then he began to listen to those voices and form a view that had no basis in fact,” Tillerson said. “So then you spent an inordinate amount of time working through why that’s not true, working through why that’s not factual, working through why that’s not the basis on which you want to understand this, you need to set that aside, let’s talk about what’s real. I think that was as big a challenge as anything. There were other people giving him information that was not accurate, every day, usually before I got to see him. First thing in the morning and not from people inside the White House. It was really frustrating.”

Tillerson said Trump’s inexplicable penchant for disparaging allies, including Germany, France and Canada, while seemingly respecting adversaries such as North Korea and Russia never made sense to him and proved to be ineffective, if not bad for U.S. interests.

“Nothing worked out. We squandered the best opportunity we had on North Korea. It was just blown up when he took the meeting with Kim, and that was one of the last straws between him and I,” he said. “With Putin, we didn’t get anything done. We’re nowhere with China on national security. We’re in a worse place today than we were before he came in, and I didn’t think that was possible.”