‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ signs approved

Soon, motorists will see “Welcome to Vicksburg” signs along Interstate 20.

The city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week cleared the way for the creation and installation of the signs by approving a $49,768 contract with Atwood Fence Co. of Kosciusko to make the 10-foot-by-20-foot signs. Crews will install them at the westbound Clay Street and eastbound Halls Ferry exits on Interstate 20.

Sam Andrews, Mayor George Flaggs Jr.’s chief of staff, said the installation date will depend on when the signs are completed, The Vicksburg Post reported.

Andrews said the city has the permit from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to install the signs, “So we’re able to proceed,” Andrews said. “As soon as the signs are ready, we’ll put a plan in place to get the signs installed safely on the interstate.”

While Atwood will handle the manufacturing and installation of the signs, city crews will handle much of the remaining parts of the project, which includes installation of lighting and landscaping.

The project is being funded using state tourism bond money.