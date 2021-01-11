Cumulus warns conservative talk radio hosts to stop election fraud lies

Radio giant Cumulus Media has warned its talk radio hosts to cease propagating the lie that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump was fraudulent.

In an internal memo, according to a story first reported by Inside Music Media and confirmed by The Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cumulus executive vice president of content Brian Philips threatened termination if necessary. The memo was sent on Wednesday while Trump supporters led an insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol.

In North Texas, Cumulus owns talk radio giant WBAP/820 AM, which includes an all-star team of some of the most famous names in national conservative talk radio such as Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin. Others include locally-based talkers including Rick Roberts and Chris Salcedo.

“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Philips wrote in the memo. The company “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable paths.”

“If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately,” Philips adds.

The memo was also sent to Westwood One, a Cumulus-run syndication company that produces shows by Levin, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

Cumulus owns 416 radio stations in the country, second only to iHeartRadio’s 850.