National Politics

Cumulus warns conservative talk radio hosts to stop election fraud lies

Radio giant Cumulus Media has warned its talk radio hosts to cease propagating the lie that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump was fraudulent.

In an internal memo, according to a story first reported by Inside Music Media and confirmed by The Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cumulus executive vice president of content Brian Philips threatened termination if necessary. The memo was sent on Wednesday while Trump supporters led an insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol.

In North Texas, Cumulus owns talk radio giant WBAP/820 AM, which includes an all-star team of some of the most famous names in national conservative talk radio such as Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin. Others include locally-based talkers including Rick Roberts and Chris Salcedo.

“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Philips wrote in the memo. The company “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable paths.”

“If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately,” Philips adds.

The memo was also sent to Westwood One, a Cumulus-run syndication company that produces shows by Levin, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

Cumulus owns 416 radio stations in the country, second only to iHeartRadio’s 850.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  

Texas

Pandemic leaves Texas with $1B deficit, could trigger cuts

January 11, 2021 11:36 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service