‘C’mon PGA quit all the political BS.’ PGA pulls championship from Trump golf course.

The Pro Golfers’ Association of America terminated its agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The PGA of America announced the news Sunday evening in a press release and on social media.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster." — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in the release.

The PGA of America is made up of nearly 30,000 golf professionals.

The move comes in the wake of at least five people dying during an insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol after President Trump asked followers to march on the building on Wednesday.

Many on social media, however, were wondering why the move was made, including some who assumed it was politically motivated.

Sad just sad. C'mon PGA quit all the political BS — Steven Curnutte (@CoachCurnutte) January 11, 2021

Like other pro sports, they can expect their decision to adversely affect their following. They want to be politically correct. They've stepped in it. — dennis michael hand sabocik (@HandSabocik) January 11, 2021

Imagine having to ask — Schmurk (@shasta__says) January 11, 2021

Disgraceful — Owen galt (@owen_galt) January 11, 2021

Yes they are. Pathetic decision. Doesn’t surprise me though. — Stephen Worthy (@GL_ClubRepair) January 11, 2021

Ridiculous. When did the pga get political? — David Michel (@DavidMichel13) January 11, 2021

Makes 0 sense - can conservatives play golf or are they banned too? — Mark Uhles (@muhles) January 11, 2021