National Politics
‘C’mon PGA quit all the political BS.’ PGA pulls championship from Trump golf course.
The Pro Golfers’ Association of America terminated its agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
The PGA of America announced the news Sunday evening in a press release and on social media.
“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in the release.
The PGA of America is made up of nearly 30,000 golf professionals.
The move comes in the wake of at least five people dying during an insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol after President Trump asked followers to march on the building on Wednesday.
Many on social media, however, were wondering why the move was made, including some who assumed it was politically motivated.
Comments