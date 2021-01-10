18-year-old plans to run for mayor of Mississippi city

An 18-year-old Mississippi man from Oxford says he plans to run for mayor in his home city.

Brandon Pettis told the Oxford Eagle his mayoral campaign's platform focuses on the economy. Pettis told the newspaper he’s focused on the “business aspect of life” and has been paying close attention to the city's budget over the last several years.

The main initiative Pettis said he plans to roll out is “Oxford First,” which would look to secure funds to continue infrastructure projects that current Mayor Robyn Tannehill has been working on, the newspaper reports. The initiative also aims to contribute to local businesses and bring other franchise businesses to Oxford.

The 2019 graduate of Oxford High School says he plans to file for office next week. He will run as an independent.

Pettis, who graduated high school a year early, is enrolled in Northwest Mississippi Community College. He is majoring in political science.