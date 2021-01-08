National Politics
‘From now on there is never always a tweet.’ Funniest reactions to Twitter banning Trump
President Donald Trump was permanently banned from his favorite social media platform on Friday evening, and the reaction has been a mixture of relief, anger, and humor.
Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended for 12 hours after his role in inciting a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, was shut down and wiped of its history at about 5 p.m. Friday.
