‘From now on there is never always a tweet.’ Funniest reactions to Twitter banning Trump

President Donald Trump was permanently banned from his favorite social media platform on Friday evening, and the reaction has been a mixture of relief, anger, and humor.

Here's the full reason Twitter gave. Read to the end https://t.co/3Q3ju0BBYK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 9, 2021

Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended for 12 hours after his role in inciting a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, was shut down and wiped of its history at about 5 p.m. Friday.

they banned me. nobody’s ever banned me before but you know what. you know what they said. it was amazing they said, “mr trump, we’re sorry we’re banning you! but you’re the biggest ban we’ve ever banned in the history of banning.” isn’t that somethin — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) January 8, 2021

Congrats to Trump on his first ever consequence — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 8, 2021

GODDAMIT Trump just added me on Friendster. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

Olivia, they’re on a nice farm where they get to run and play and stoke racial hatred. https://t.co/cdNFR3ptqs — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

From now on there is never always a tweet. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 8, 2021

Just think: you ALL now have more Twitter followers than Donald Trump.



Use them wisely. — Gil LeBreton (@gilebreton) January 8, 2021

Odd feeling for something terrible to happen to Trump and not be waiting for him to tweet about it — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 8, 2021

Trump: Hey I want you to tweet this! Tweet out "To all the losers out there, who needs you!"



Trump aide: Yes sir, tweeting that right now

*types into a Google Doc* — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 8, 2021

honestly a bigger hit than losing the election https://t.co/kd2gnwxfxx — Jake Kemp (@NotJackKemp) January 8, 2021

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2021

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

Can I have your twitter login? pic.twitter.com/GfKP0mWC78 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 9, 2021

Trump setting up his burner account on Twitter like... pic.twitter.com/p2kni4gsAU — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 9, 2021

DONALD TRUMP HAS JUST CHECKED IN ON FOURSQUARE — (@JOlson62) January 9, 2021