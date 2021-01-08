‘No Principles, No Honesty, No Book.’ Mark Cuban schools Sen. Josh Hawley on business.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban snapped back at Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on social media after Hawley complained about having a book deal dropped.

Hawley led a group of seven U.S. Senators that objected to the electoral college presidential vote count after President Trump-supporting insurrectionist stormed the U.S. Capitol and sent elected officials and their staffs fleeing on Wednesday.

Josh, let me explain Capitalism to you. Sometimes people decide not to do business with you. It's their decision. You know the whole "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service" thing ? In your case it happens to be "No Principles, No Honesty, No Book" thing. Feel free to Self-Publish https://t.co/2HI2kmn97I — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 8, 2021

Hours later, after order was restored, the House and Senate finished the mostly procedural formality confirming that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had won the election. But Hawley, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four others maintained their objections to Arizona’s votes and Pennsylvania’s votes. Earlier in the day, Hawley was seen in a widely-circulated image raising his fist in solidarity with the gathering rioters outside the Capitol building. A few hours later, Hawley was forced to shelter in place along with his fellow elected officials as Trump supporters breached security and stormed the building.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

The next day, after at least five people had died in the mayhem, including later, a Capitol policeman, publisher Simon & Schuster canceled the publication of Hawley’s forthcoming book “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

Hawley called his book cancellation “a direct assault on the First Amendment.”

Cuban responded to Hawley’s post on Twitter Friday morning.

“Josh, let me explain Capitalism to you. Sometimes people decide not to do business with you. It’s their decision,” Cuban said. “You know the whole ‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service’ thing ? In your case it happens to be ‘No Principles, No Honesty, No Book’ thing. Feel free to Self-Publish.”