Who was Ashli Babbitt? The woman killed at U.S. Capitol was veteran, Trump true believer

Ashli Babbitt, the woman who died at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, was a President Donald Trump true believer, according to her social media feed.

Babbitt was killed while storming the building along with hundreds of fellow Trump followers. She was an Air Force veteran, according to her Twitter bio.

@RealDealAxelrod @HomiesForTrump together we will Make Cali Great Again!



FYI: this is a predominantly Spanish/African American area! I was there for 15 min and there we no less than 100 cars giving LOVE for TRUMP



I love both of you my fellow Americans! #TRUM2020



HAPPY FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/Ovh1NBUuXf — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) September 4, 2020

Babbitt was shot in the face by a Capitol policeman while attempting to crawl through a broken window inside the Capitol building, according to multiple videos of the scene. She was in town to join Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., to propagate his debunked claims of a fraudulent election.

Babbitt was a QAnon believer, according to The Daily Beast. She tweeted QAnon slogans and conspiracy theories. The Associated Press reported three others also died during the insurrection attempt. Fifty-two arrests had been made in the siege as of late Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Trump, during his speech to the thousands in attendance, urged them to march to the Capitol after his rally. Many did and eventually stormed past security gates and police, forcing elected officials to shelter in place and in some cases, evacuate.

@RealDealAxelrod @HomiesForTrump together we will Make Cali Great Again!



FYI: this is a predominantly Spanish/African American area! I was there for 15 min and there we no less than 100 cars giving LOVE for TRUMP



I love both of you my fellow Americans! #TRUM2020



HAPPY FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/Ovh1NBUuXf — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) September 4, 2020

We are out here enjoying our Saturday!!! together we can #MAGA #KAG



God bless president trump and god bless America #Trump2020 #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/byg2223eDF — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) October 19, 2019

@RealDark_Kent I want to protect, defend, build, enrich, inspire and unite with all Americans! We the ppl want results, progress, truth, encourage orderly immigration and reform—BUILD THE WALL-fix the system-defend America- MSM report facts not agenda pic.twitter.com/oYVQ8nGFF7 — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) December 15, 2018

Babbitt lived in San Diego about 15 minutes from the border with Mexico, according to one of her posted videos. She joined Twitter days before the 2016 presidential election and has kept a steady stream of Trump-inspired messages in her feed.

She frequently retweeted messages from disgraced Trump attorney Lin Wood, including his message urging Vice President Mike Pence be charged with treason and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ resignation.

On Monday she retweeted a message saying “Something big is happening.”

On Tuesday, in her last composed message before her death, Babbitt said: “Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!”

Video2 of 2...sorry I am not proficient at any of this yet! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Xix6z1Mhxq — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) November 26, 2018