Lawmakers urged to use tunnels in DC as election debate adds risk

WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers are receiving urgent security instructions in advance of potential violence in Washington tied to Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes.

The precautions distributed Monday to members of the House and Senate include guidance to use underground tunnels while traveling between chambers in the Capitol and to nearby office buildings during the day. “Members and staff should expect demonstration activity and street closures” to affect access to the Capitol, the House sergeant-at-arms said in a memo.

President Donald Trump has urged public protests to help pressure lawmakers to reject the Electoral College vote sealing Joe Biden’s victory, and ABC News said he plans to speak at a rally near the White House on Wednesday. Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, urged residents not to engage with any protesters “seeking confrontation,” and requested National Guard help, according to the Associated Press, while some businesses downtown have boarded up windows to shield against violence.

The instructions to lawmakers also provide emergency telephone numbers for Capitol police and House and Senate sergeants-at-arms. Lawmakers are encouraged to arrive at the Capitol early on Wednesday, and told they should make use of garages with barricades and security access points.

Lawmakers were also receiving a rundown of extensive road closures around the Capitol and elsewhere in Washington.

“See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, apparently hoping for a big turnout to support his unproven claims that voter fraud was behind his defeat by Biden.

So-called First-Amendment demonstrations are permitted by the National Park Service, but officials are preparing for potential unrest. Bowser has asked for District of Columbia National Guard members to help with traffic control and other assistance, the AP reported, citing a U.S. Defense official.

She advised city residents not to come downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under her direction, the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency on Monday activated the district’s Emergency Operations Center, to coordinate federal and local responses to the demonstrations.

“We will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” Bowser said in a Sunday statement.

Pro-Trump protests in Washington and other cities in November and December ended in violence and property damage. Some far-right protest groups, such as the Proud Boys, have said they will show up for the demonstrations this week.

The leader of the group, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested in Washington on Monday on a charge of destroying property, and was found with two high-capacity firearm magazines in his possession — with a respective charge being added — the New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department begins its full activation for responses through Wednesday. Washington, starting on Tuesday, will ban parking along some avenues.

On Monday morning, workers were seen outside some downtown businesses and office buildings boarding-up windows and doors.