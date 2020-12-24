Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Associated Press poll: Top stories of 2020 in Kentucky

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Top stories of 2020 in Kentucky, ranked in order, based on the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters:

1. CORONAVIRUS: Kentucky is slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with waves of surging cases and deaths that cause widespread disruptions for schools and the economy.

2. BREONNA TAYLOR: The shooting death of Breonna Taylor makes the Louisville woman a national symbol in protests demanding justice for the killings of Black people by police.

3. BREONNA TAYLOR-GRAND JURY: A grand jury decides not to charge any of the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. Instead, one officer was charged with shooting into a neighboring home.

4. CORONAVIRUS-LEGAL BATTLES: Kentucky’s Supreme Court upholds the governor’s authority to issue restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to curb COVID-19, settling a legal battle between the governor and the state’s attorney general.

5. CORONAVIRUS-PROTESTS: Gov. Andy Beshear is hanged in effigy by armed protesters during a demonstration fueled by coronavirus restrictions.

6. ELECTION: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wins a seventh term, headlining a dominant performance up and down the ballot by Republicans in the November election.

7. PROTEST DEATH: A barbecue stand operator is fatally shot during a night of protests in Louisville.

8. HEALTH CARE: Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches a state-run web portal that will allow Kentuckians to request health coverage and other government support.

9. DERBY DELAYED: The coronavirus disrupts America’s most famous horse race, as the Kentucky Derby is run in September before empty grandstands at Churchill Downs.

10. STATUE REMOVED: A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is removed from the Kentucky Capitol.

