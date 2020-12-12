Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

$100,000 federal grant to aid university forensics training

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A $100,000 federal grant will assist a law enforcement education program at Jacksonville State University.

The money, announced Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, will help fund a forensics training program that helps police officers learn how to recognize, collect and preserve evidence from crime scenes.

The university's Center for Applied Forensics will conduct sessions for rural and smaller police departments and sheriff’s offices. The money comes from the Justice Department.

“I commend JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics providing this training to give our law enforcement officers the necessary knowledge and tools to serve and protect their communities,” Ivey said in a statement.

The grant is administered by the state.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help

December 12, 2020 9:27 PM

National

Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one

December 12, 2020 9:27 PM

National Politics

Washington shipping N95 masks in bulk from its stockpile

December 12, 2020 9:27 PM

National Politics

A family affair: Sisters take the bench in Montgomery County

December 12, 2020 9:27 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service